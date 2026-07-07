Young M.A Starts A Pool Party With 'B.B.B' Video

(Audible Treats) Young M.A is known for dazzling with her intricate bars, but she is equally renowned for her ability to start a party. The Brooklyn-born rap star throws down at a private pool party in "B.B.B," her new music video.
Produced by Lil Almighty, "B.B.B." stands for "bang bang boogie," the bouncing bass and tolling bells accompanying M.A's playalistic flexes: "Thick b*tches, not one or two, it's like six b*tches/And they twerking stilettos with 6 inches/She got a man, but her man can't do sh*t with it/Don't compare him to me, that's a big difference," she smirks. In the video, M.A presides over a poolside bash, chasing baddies with a super soaker and soaking in the vibes.
"B.B.B." is a highlight from Kween, M.A's recently released album. Reflective, yet triumphant, Kween finds M.A processing her pain, working through hardship to emerge victorious over personal demons and industry misconceptions. The title combines the words "king" and "queen," as used by M.A in a popular 2017 freestyle and for her charitable KWEENZ Foundation. The new album is home to highlights like the boisterous single "Lasagna," which racked up over 2.2 million views on YouTube since its February release, and "Still Free," a mission statement that details her personal evolution.
The 15-track album strikes an ideal balance between M.A's signature tough talk and cucumber-cool maturity. Highlights include "Pressure," a sinister and heart-pumping duet with G Herbo, "Gyal Dem Rite," which samples Sister Nancy's "Bam Bam" and features a guest verse from Tory Lanez, and "Dancer," a breezy party anthem that draws inspiration from NYC's red hot sexy drill sound. The new album grows more contemplative in its second half, with songs like "Open Scars," in which she strikes back at bigots and demonstrates to her doubters that numbers don't lie, and "Hennessey Medusa," a comprehensive chronicle of M.A's health struggles and efforts to overcome alcohol dependency. By the closing song, "MAB Forever," M.A resolves to make her changes permanent, pledging to trust herself and the MAB as she continues her rise. Kween is available on all platforms via M.A Music / 3D.
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