BTS Recap 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON'

(fcc) BTS captivated the UK with two sold-out nights of 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, alongside 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON.'

Marking their return to the UK for the first time in seven years, BTS delivered unforgettable performances on July 6 and 7, showcasing their unparalleled stage presence and dynamic artistry. The setlist featured songs from their fifth studio album ARIRANG, including "SWIM," "2.0," "Hooligan," and "Like Animals," alongside career-spanning global hits such as "Butter," "Dynamite" and more, turning the stadium into a sea of voices as fans sang along and filled the venue with thunderous cheers from start to finish. The two sold-out shows also became the highest-attended concert engagement since the opening of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During the performance of the lead single "SWIM," BTS commanded the stage as massive flowing fabric created dreamy wave-like visuals across the stadium. Performing on a 360-degree in-the-round stage, the group brought fans closer than ever, blurring the boundaries between the audience and the performance space to transform the entire venue into one unified stage. The energy reached another peak during "IDOL" as BTS paraded around the stadium track alongside 50 dancers carrying traditional-inspired props, including giant flags and illuminated LED ribbons, creating a spectacular festival-like procession that electrified the crowd. The two-night sold-out 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' in London drew approximately 130,000 attendees, setting a new record for the highest single-concert attendance since the opening of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 2026-2027 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' spans 34 regions and 88 shows across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, making it one of the most ambitious tours of the group's career. The tour celebrates the group's long-awaited return to the global stage, further cementing their position as one of the world's leading live acts.

Alongside the concerts, BTS transformed London through 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON,' running from July 4 through July 10. Expanding the concert experience beyond Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the citywide project invited fans to experience BTS through immersive events, landmark activations, exhibitions, and local collaborations, demonstrating the group's enduring cultural impact in the UK.

The Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) served as one of the festival's central destinations, welcoming visitors with music video screenings, interactive photo zones, and an exhibition of iconic stage outfits from BTS' historic 2019 Wembley performances, allowing fans to revisit some of the group's most memorable moments in London.

Some of London's most recognizable landmarks also joined the celebration. The London Eye was illuminated in honor of 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG",' creating a striking addition to the city's skyline, while the RIVER THAMES 'ARIRANG' BOAT cruised along the River Thames, offering fans a unique way to celebrate BTS while taking in London's iconic scenery. Together, these activations extended the concert beyond the stadium, transforming London itself into an immersive extension of the ARIRANG experience.

Opening on July 8, ARMY MADANG at Outernet welcomed large crowds with interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and fan activities celebrating the ARIRANG album. Visitors designed their own "What Is Your Love Song?" T-shirts, customized their ARMY BOMB, and discovered their own 'love song' by selecting a favorite lyric from postcards featuring excerpts from all 13 tracks on the ARIRANG album.

Meanwhile, visitors to 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON' at KCCUK viewed the iconic stage outfits worn during BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF Wembley Stadium performances.

As part of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON,' BTS also partnered with the British Museum to present a special Korea Gallery Trail inspired by ARIRANG. The trail invites visitors to explore five significant objects in the Korea Foundation Gallery. Highlights include the iconic moon jar, a reconstructed sarangbang (scholar's study), and artifacts from the Silla Kingdom that connect Korea's rich artistic legacy with the album's storytelling. By bringing together music, history, and one of London's leading cultural institutions, the collaboration further expands BTS' immersive citywide experience, bringing BTS' stories beyond the stage and into new cultural spaces.

Starting with a partnership with the Jung Festival, an annual Korean food and culture festival, the project actively involved local small businesses in both organizing the festival and launching a two-fold collaboration. Fans were able to celebrate BTS not only at the festival venue but also at the brick-and-mortar stores of local favorites like SOOM, Bunsik, Tokkia across the city.

'THE CITY' is an urban concert platform that transforms destinations into immersive cultural experiences inspired by BTS. Following the success of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL,' the project expanded globally with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS,' featuring citywide landmark illuminations, the Sphere Exosphere activation, official after-parties, themed transportation, exhibitions, retail experiences, food and beverage collaborations, and fan-focused programs.

Most recently, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN' further expanded the concept through landmark installations, light and drone shows, themed beaches, hospitality collaborations, fan hubs, and citywide cultural experiences, positioning the city itself as an extension of the BTS experience.

With 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' and 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON,' BTS leads their global movement connecting regions, cultures, and generations.

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