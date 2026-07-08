Hear Francisca Valenzuela's New Song' 'SOS'

(The Syndicate) Chilean singer-songwriter and Latin GRAMMY nominee Francisca Valenzuela released "SOS" today, a track where she transforms anxiety and alienation into art. The track is the penultimate single from the upcoming new album MALDITA, out July 30 via Frantastic Records.

Driven by a swaggering piano groove and eerie horror-film strings, "SOS" playfully examines the shame, desperation, and longing that can accompany ambition. With sharp wit and radical honesty, Valenzuela turns a plea for help into one of the most memorable and relatable moments on her upcoming album.

"'SOS' is a visceral rant about the tension between resisting a system and feeling compelled to conform to it," says Valenzuela. "I wrote it quickly at the piano, driven by the absurd contradiction of criticizing a world obsessed with immediacy and attention while also craving that same validation. The song captures the feelings of alienation and inadequacy that come from living in a culture that demands constant perfection and success. The video expands on those themes through the image of a spider, drawing inspiration from Louise Bourgeois' Maman series and Kafka's The Metamorphosis to explore transformation, alienation, and the search for human worth."

WATCH/SHARE THE OFFICIAL "SOS" MUSIC VIDEO

MALDITA is an unapologetically vulnerable, stylish, energetic, dark, moody, and elegant catharsis. More than an album, it is a cultural conversation that transcends language and borders - connecting all those who have felt inadequate, misunderstood, alone, or broken, and who have crumbled under pressure and spiraled into the darkness. The album shatters the fantasy of the performative, patriarchal, one-sided story of motherhood.

MALDITA will lead to a Fall U.S. Tour following Ruidosa, the feminist platform and festival Francisca founded in 2016. Ruidosa returns to New York's Lincoln Center this weekend on Sunday, July 12, for its third consecutive year as part of Summer for the City, before celebrating its 10th anniversary in Santiago, Chile, on October 10 and 11.

"This album is the house you are trapped in," says Valenzuela. "The journey of your reality being ripped apart, and the journey of putting yourself back together. It's an album I made during my postpartum period - with a messy bun, a hoodie stained with breastmilk and most likely baby vomit, between naps and bottles and diaper changes. I made the whole album with my producer and dear friend Francisco Victoria, who kindly came to my home and patiently worked around my erratic schedule. The album is very raw and very live."

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