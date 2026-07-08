KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS Coming To Movie Theaters

(IC) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated global girl group KATSEYE is coming to cinemas worldwide with a special theatrical release ahead of their third EP, WILD.
With its limited engagement beginning August 12, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is a captivating journey into the group's bold new era and celebrates the fans who helped make it possible.
Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. A love letter to the EYEKONS who helped build this movement, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS reveals why this group's story is only just beginning.
From the intense pressure of Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences will experience the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that transformed KATSEYE on their path to global pop stardom. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, KATSEYE has earned acclaim for their relentless dedication to their craft and electrifying live performances. As one of pop's most exciting emerging global acts, the group continues to solidify its place as a worldwide force.
From the same team that created Netflix's POP STAR ACADEMY, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE X GEFFEN, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.
"KATSEYE's first-ever cinema event celebrates the passionate EYEKONS community that has embraced KATSEYE's journey from the group's formation to becoming one of pop's most exciting new global acts," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience."
WILD, KATSEYE's third EP, will be released on August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records and is available for pre-save / pre-order HERE. The EP is the follow-up to the group's 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, (HYBE x Geffen Records), which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR will launch on September 1.
To purchase tickets and get more information on KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, visit www.KatseyeWildHeartsFilm.com.
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