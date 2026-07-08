Millennium Parade Recruits Saya Gray And Daniel Caesar For New Song 'Blue'

(Epic) Acclaimed multimedia collective MILLENNIUM PARADE makes its highly anticipated return today with the announcement of its new single, "Blue," featuring Japanese-Canadian artist Saya Gray and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar.

Marking the group's first new release in nearly two years, the track has been selected as the official ending theme for the new television anime THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, which premieres today.

A sweeping collaboration that brings together three boundary-pushing artists from across the globe, "Blue" began taking shape nearly three years ago when MILLENNIUM PARADE founder Daiki Tsuneta and Gray first started writing together. The song was later completed with the addition of Caesar, resulting in an expansive and emotionally resonant track that bridges cultures, genres, and artistic perspectives.

"This track "Blue" was first created three years ago in the studio with Saya, and has reached its completion through Danny joining, whom I met while travelling," says Tsuneta. "I've always admired the sheer talent of these two musicians, and the completed track has turned out to be truly incredible so I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

"Working with Daniel and Daiki was spicy fun, and the blending of worlds and cultures is very exciting," adds Gray.

Alongside today's announcement, a new promotional trailer for THE GHOST IN THE SHELL featuring "Blue" was also released, offering fans their first preview of the song in the context of the highly-anticipated anime series. Watch that below and stream "Blue" here

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