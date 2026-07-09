Watch Rylo Rodriguez's 'Eliza (Bless Me Up)' Video

(IC) Platinum Alabama rap star Rylo Rodriguez continues the rollout for his acclaimed new project, S.K.A.T.E. (Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed), with the release of the official music video for "Eliza (Bless Me Up)," directed by Rick Nyce and produced by Lestyn Park through IMAGE CONTROL STUDIOS / GSF.

The visual captures Rylo in a series of laid-back yet cinematic moments that mirror the song's reflective tone. Opening at a skatepark, Rylo watches skaters carve through the ramps before the video transitions into a night out in Atlanta, following him through the city with the effortless confidence and authenticity that have become synonymous with his music.

The visual arrives as S.K.A.T.E. continues its impressive run across streaming platforms. The project remains No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre Albums chart and debuts at No. 7 on Spotify's Global Top Albums chart and No. 5 on Spotify's U.S. Top Albums chart, further cementing Rylo's status as one of rap's hottest voices.

That momentum extends well beyond the album charts. Rylo currently has eight songs simultaneously inside Apple Music's Top 100, led by the Lil Baby and Kevin Gates-assisted "Neighborhood Starz" at No. 24. Fan favorites including "Low Top Vanz," "Stir," "CBFW," "Promises," "Idol's R Us," "Endless Cups," and "Kount Ya Hat" continue climbing the chart, highlighting the depth of a project that fans have embraced from start to finish.

Named after the phrase "Silence Keeps All Targets Exposed," S.K.A.T.E. reflects Rylo's belief that silence often reveals people's true intentions. The 23-track project features collaborations with Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Veeze, NoCap, and YTB Fatt, alongside production from Zaytoven, JayRich, BassKid, Al Geno, and more.

The project also delivered the long-awaited official release of "Endless Cups," a fan favorite that had circulated online for months before finally arriving on streaming services.

S.K.A.T.E. followed another major milestone in Rylo's career as he celebrated the three-year anniversary of his breakthrough project Been One. The occasion was marked by a wave of new RIAA certifications, including Gold certification for Been One, Platinum certification for "Thang For You" featuring NoCap, and additional Gold certifications that further underscored the lasting impact of one of the defining projects of Rylo's career.

Since Been One established him as one of rap's premier storytellers, Rylo has continued building momentum through standout collaborations including "One of Them Ones" with Lil Baby and Veeze, "Bring Bac Act" with Rio Da Young OG, "Don't Say Nun" with Yung Wolf, "It Is What It Is" alongside 42 Dugg and Lil Baby, "By Myself" from Lil Baby's Billboard 200 No. 1 album WHAM, and "No Stars in Maybachs" with Rod Wave, LUCKI, and Veeze.

With the release of "Eliza (Bless Me Up)," Rylo continues bringing the world of S.K.A.T.E. to life while further solidifying his place as one of the South's most compelling storytellers.

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