BTS The City Arirang Experience Coming To New York

(fcc) Following successful editions in Seoul, Las Vegas, Busan, and London, BTS are bringing 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' to New York in celebration of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG.'' Running from July 24 through August 3 ET, the citywide project will transform New York into an immersive extension of the concert experience, where fans can experience BTS' music, storytelling, and artistry far beyond the concert stage.

Coinciding with BTS' highly anticipated performances at MetLife Stadium on August 1 and 2, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' features a diverse lineup of attractions and experiences across the city. Fans can visit ARMY 'MADANG' at the Korean Cultural Center New York and Grand Central Terminal, where 'THE CITY' banners will be displayed, to customize ARMY BOMB light sticks and T-shirts, view iconic stage outfits from the 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' Wembley concerts, enjoy activations from partners including Samsung Galaxy, TIRTIR, TOUS les JOURS, Photoism and more.

The celebration extends throughout New York with landmark activations, exhibitions, community events, and collaborations with local businesses. Visitors can explore special experiences at Grand Central Terminal and Arte Museum New York, take part in a citywide Stamp Rally at Bank of Hope, Art Museum New York and more and enjoy exclusive offerings from local partners including Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, KIM'S KIMBAP and more. Additional fan events, including Random Play Dance with I LOVE DANCE, and collaboration with 33 HOTEL by SONO Calm on IP-based amenities and F&B offerings, invite fans to celebrate BTS together across the city.

'THE CITY,' an urban concert playground, continues to redefine how fans engage with live entertainment by transforming host cities into immersive extensions of the concert experience. Along with the success of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SEOUL' and 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN,' the project expanded globally with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LAS VEGAS,' featuring citywide landmark illuminations, the Sphere Exosphere activation, official after-parties, themed transportation, exhibitions, retail experiences, food and beverage collaborations, and fan-focused programs.

With its first European edition in London this July, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON' marked a major milestone in THE CITY's global expansion, evolving into a worldwide cultural experience and further extending BTS' cultural influence beyond the stage. Through collaborations with iconic London landmarks including the London Eye, cultural institutions such as the Korean Cultural Centre UK and the British Museum, as well as local festivals and businesses, the project transformed London into an immersive celebration of BTS.

By connecting music, culture, local communities, and iconic destinations, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' is set to continue the success of this globally acclaimed project, further establishing 'THE CITY' as a global platform that extends BTS' live experience beyond the concert stage while inviting fans to experience ARIRANG throughout the city while celebrating BTS' timeless legacy.

Please find the detailed programs for 'BTS THE CITY NEW YORK' here.

Related Stories

BTS Recap 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON'

BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'

BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams

BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts With 'BTS World Tour 'Arirang''

News > BTS