Konstantinos Argiros Makes History With New Album Kabanes

(Atlantic) Konstantinos Argiros, Greece's #1 most-streamed male artist and a defining voice in Mediterranean pop, makes history once again with his new album, KABANES.

Following a monumental worldwide release, the project now stands out as the first Greek-language album to debut on the Billboard Top World Albums Chart at #12 and the first Greek-language album to debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart at #31.

Its impact assures his place at the forefront of modern culture, cementing him as Greece's best-selling artist of his generation, with five consecutive Platinum-certified albums and 450 million-plus cumulative streams across platforms and over 1 billion YouTube views. Listen to KABANES here.

Argiros previously broke ground as the first Greek artist to secure a direct signing and joint venture with a major U.S. label group, launching Pedagon Records in strategic partnership with Panik Records and 10K Projects/Atlantic Music Group.

Regarding this incredible success, Argiros commented, "This moment is much bigger than me. It's a celebration of Greek music, our culture, and the timeless sounds of the Aegean. To see a Greek album reach this milestone fills me with immense pride, and I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in this journey. My hope is that this is just the beginning, and that Greek music continues to reach new audiences around the world."

Throughout release week, Argiros visited indie record stores across the United States on his "KABANES" Tour, making stops at New York's Looney Tunes Records, Chicago's Shuga Records, and Florida's Daddy Kool Records. In an unprecedented move and another first-ever activation for a Greek artist in the U.S., he hosted major meet-and-greets at churches in New York, Chicago, Tampa, and New Jersey, attracting over 10,000 fans.

Following its arrival, he personally held court at the album playback party at Harbor NYC Rooftop, bringing out another 2,000 fans.

Known as a massive international draw, Argiros has previously sold out arena shows at Royal Albert Hall and the Panathenaic Stadium. Not to mention, he has collaborated with legends like 50 Cent.

He drew over 15,000 fans at a sold-out Barclays Center show in Brooklyn, NY, in November 2025, returning to headline the venue after a previous appearance in 2023. The excitement only ramped up in 2026 when he sold out the United Center in Chicago, performing for 19,000-plus ticketholders.

Argiros is indisputably one of the defining voices of modern Greek music and the best-selling Greek male artist of his generation. With multi-platinum albums, record-breaking achievements and sold-out performances across four continents, he has become one of the leading ambassadors of contemporary Greek music, bringing the sound, emotion and culture of Greece to audiences around the world.

Since his recording debut in 2008, Argiros has built one of the most successful careers in Greek music history. Every studio album has achieved multi-platinum status, producing countless No. 1 hits and establishing one of the strongest catalogues in the industry. Today, he reaches more than 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, continuing to dominate streaming, radio, and live stages. His landmark album 22 became the first Diamond-certified album in Greece, surpassing 100 million streams and setting a new benchmark for Greek music.

His international presence continues to grow. In Australia, he headlined sold-out concerts in Melbourne and Adelaide, culminating in three consecutive sold-out performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House, with a third show added due to overwhelming demand. Everywhere he goes, he's celebrating Greek music, culture and community while creating a new way for Greek artists to connect directly with audiences abroad.

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