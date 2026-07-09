Nino Paid Launching Somewhere Over The Rainbow Tour

(Columbia) Nino Paid is hitting the road this Summer with the announcement of the Somewhere Over The Rainbow Tour, a 14-date North American headline run kicking off August 26 in Minneapolis and wrapping September 19 in Phoenix.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album to be released this summer. At just 24, the DMV native has quickly become one of hip-hop's most exciting new voices, earning acclaim for his raw storytelling and deeply personal lyricism.

Following the breakout success of his debut projects and 2025 album Love Me As I Am, Nino earned a spot on the XXL Freshman Class, sold out his first national headline tour, and performed at major festivals including Summer Smash and Rolling Loud while joining Jessie Murph on her Worldwide Hysteria U.S. tour. With a new album arriving this summer, the Somewhere Over the Rainbow Tour marks Nino's biggest headline run to date.

The Somewhere Over The Rainbow Tour will see Nino visit intimate venues across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. The run continues Nino's breakout momentum, giving fans an opportunity to experience his emotionally charged performances ahead of his highly anticipated new album.

Tickets go on sale Thursday July 9th, for more information and ticket details, please visit ninopaid.lnk.to/SOTRTour.

Somewhere Over The Rainbow Tour Dates

August 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

August 28 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

August 29 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

August 30 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

September 1 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East (Downstairs)

September 2 - New York, NY - Sounds of Brazil

September 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 4 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

September 7 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

September 9 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage - The Loft

September 12 - Dallas, TX - Tulips

September 13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

September 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

September 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

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