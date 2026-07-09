Shawn Mendes Celebrating 'Ruin' 10th Anniversary With 'Ruin (Live From Boston)'

(Island) GRAMMY Award-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes released "Ruin (Live From Boston)," available now on all DSPs, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The two-track bundle features the original version of "Ruin" alongside a previously unreleased live performance recorded in Boston.

The official "Ruin (Live From Boston)" performance video is available on Shawn's YouTube channel. Originally released on Shawn's 2016 sophomore album Illuminate, "Ruin" quickly became a fan favorite, showcasing his soulful vocals and blues-inspired guitar work. The newly released live version captures the raw emotion and energy of the song in concert, offering fans a fresh take as they celebrate a decade of Illuminate this September.

The release follows last month's 10th anniversary celebration of "Treat You Better" and continues Shawn's yearlong celebration of the music that defined the Illuminate era. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, cementing its place as one of the defining pop albums of 2016.

Coinciding with the release, Shawn also unveiled two new signature Martin Guitar models-the limited-edition 000-28 Shawn Mendes and 000-10E Shawn Mendes-both inspired by a cherished 1920s Martin that has played a key role in his songwriting and recording process.

Mendes shared, "Honoured to launch two new signature guitars with Martin. These two models are both beautiful and so timeless, and I hope they help inspire other singer-songwriters like Martin's have inspired me for years."

The collaboration continues Shawn's longtime partnership with Martin Guitar and supports the Shawn Mendes Foundation.

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