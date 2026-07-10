Watch Malcolm Todd's 'I Just Got Mad' Visualizer

(CR) Malcolm Todd has released his new single, "I Just Got Mad," today via Columbia Records. Written with Malcolm's signature honesty and effortless charm, "I Just Got Mad" is a longtime fan favorite that Malcolm first began teasing in 2024. The song finally arrives today alongside an official visualizer shot and edited by Malcolm himself.
"I Just Got Mad" marks Malcolm Todd's first new music since the release of his sophomore album, Do That Again, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, earning him his first Top 10 album and highest-charting debut to date. Featuring the singles "Breathe" and "I Saw Your Face," the album has already amassed 236 million global streams since its release. Across Do That Again, Malcolm steps into the promise of a fully formed pop star, threading classic pop songwriting through a modern R&B lens with humor, instinct, and meticulous detail holding it all together.
The momentum continues this fall with Malcolm's sold-out Do That Again North America Tour. After selling more than 145,000 tickets during artist presale alone, overwhelming demand prompted the addition of 11 new dates. The tour kicks off September 2 in Irving, Texas, and includes two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and three nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Malcolm will also perform at Outside Lands and Osheaga this summer before embarking on his North American tour.
Malcolm's rise has been fueled by an unmistakable connection with his audience. Fans first embraced his music online before carrying it into sold-out venues around the world, transforming every show into a room-wide sing-along. That connection has propelled each new milestone, from Platinum-certified singles to his first Billboard Hot 100 hit and now his highest-charting album debut, and continues with the release of "I Just Got Mad."
Malcolm Todd Announces North American Tour
Malcolm Todd's 'Do That Again' Floods The U.S. Spotify Chart
Malcolm Todd Streaming His New Album 'Do That Again'
Malcolm Todd Announces 'Do That Again' Album
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