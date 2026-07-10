Beenie Man And Snoop Dogg Team Up With 'For You'

(IS) Beenie Man joins forces with Snoop Dogg on their new single, "For You," bringing together two of music's most influential voices. Produced by legendary Billboard-charting producer Kemar McGregor, the track is a vibrant fusion of West Coast G-Funk style and authentic Caribbean dancehall riddims.

Serving as a massive cultural bridge, "For You" pairs Snoop Dogg's signature, effortlessly smooth delivery with Beenie Man's legendary, high-octane dancehall cadence. To elevate the track into a true global event, the powerhouse duo is backed by an elite roster of featured heavyweights and modern pathfinders, including Elephant Man, D'yani, Shaneil Muir, Tifa, Vanessa Bling, Stefflon Don, Kraff, and Pamputtae.

Built on a sub-heavy, syncopated riddim and punctuated by sleek synth arrangements, "For You" balances the grit of a classic sound clash with a commanding, universal appeal. The rotating roster of featured verses showcases a stunning array of vocal styles, ranging from rapid-fire patois and raw street swagger, to smooth melodic R&B stylings. Driven by an infectious hook, the song celebrates unconditional loyalty and fierce devotion, brought to life through the effortless chemistry between its all-star lineup.

This project brings together two global icons operating at the absolute peak of their cultural influence. Reggae icon Beenie Man, the undisputed "King of the Dancehall," was recently recognized by the Jamaican government with the historic Order of Distinction national honor for his foundational, decades-long contributions to music. This recognition comes amid his triumphant return to the U.S. live market, highlighted by a massive, sold-out headlining performance at the UBS Arena in New York, alongside headlining slots at Reggae in the Park Delaware, his own Summa Sizzle Fest, and the 64th Jamaican Independence Celebration in Florida.

He is joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, who brings immense cultural momentum of his own. Snoop was recently honored with the prestigious 2026 Citizen Artist Award for his enduring community leadership and philanthropy, running parallel to his high-profile appointment by the USOPC as Team USA's first-ever honorary coach and special correspondent for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. These accolades sit alongside his expanding commercial portfolio, which recently made headlines with his step into European sports club ownership as an investor in the Swansea City football club.

Related Stories

News > Beenie Man