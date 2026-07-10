St. Vincent's 'Live in London' Goes Vinyl

(Nasty Little Man) Having been available for purchase at select dates on St. Vincent's current orchestral tour, the first ever vinyl pressing of St. Vincent's Live in London! (Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group) can now be purchased by the general public as of today, July 10, 2026.
Released digitally March 20, Live in London! is a living document of St. Vincent's majestic BBC Proms performance last year at London's Royal Albert Hall in which she was accompanied by the 60-piece Jules Buckley Orchestra.
The album captures the historic occasion that found Annie Clark, Buckley and the orchestra reimagining 19 classics, staples and rarely played deep cuts spanning the St. Vincent catalog from 2007's solo debut Marry Me up to 2024's multiple-GRAMMY-winning All Born Screaming. To order the vinyl edition of Live in London! please go here
For those looking to experience the St. Vincent songbook live in its orchestrally embellished splendor, her limited run of North American orchestral performances continues, concluding with an August 2 appearance at the Hollywood Bowl.
See below for a list of remaining dates-all featuring local orchestras with Jules Buckley conducting.
July 22 - Kresge Auditorium - Interlochen, MI (w/ orchestra)
July 24 - Detroit Opera House - Detroit, MI (w/ The Detroit Opera Orchestra)
July 25 - Ravinia - Chicago, IL (w/ The Chicago Symphony)
July 26 - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park - Grand Rapids, MI
July 30 - Davies Symphony Hall - San Francisco, CA (w/ The San Francisco Symphony)
August 1 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA (w/ The San Diego Symphony Orchestra)
August 2 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA (w/ The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra)
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