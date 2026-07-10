Stream Future's New Album 'The Real Me'

(Epic) Multi GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future releases his highly anticipated 10th solo studio album, The Real Me. The album follows the hypnotic single "Radio" , accompanied by a cinematic visual.

In the lead-up to the album's release, Future descended on his hometown of Atlanta and staged a full-scale takeover. Streets, skyline, landmarks: all cloaked in his signature purple haze and the Freebandz logo, like a superhero marking his territory. Among the standout moments: a 12-mile purple laser beam projected from the top of the iconic Magic City into the Atlanta skyline.

The Real Me marks a significant moment in Future's catalog - his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. This album finds Future turning inward, delivering some of his most candid and ambitious music to date. The album follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Last month, Future made headlines sitting front row at the Louis Vuitton show during Men's Paris Fashion Week and performing his track " "Game Time" alongside Tyla at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony. Stream the new album here

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