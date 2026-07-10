Suki Waterhouse Releases New Album 'Loveland'

(PPM) Suki Waterhouse releases her new album Loveland via Island Records. Featuring 14 new songs that Suki created with some of music's brightest luminaries including Amy Allen, Aaron Dessner, Mick Fleetwood, Joel Little, Dan Wilson, and her longtime collaborators Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay, Loveland charts the tender distance between who we were and who we are becoming - a meditation on identity, motherhood, and the quiet pull toward something truer.

Suki shares, "This album to me is like an ache of becoming where my freedom, devotion, and self-recognition are all in motion. It's a personal and a private revolution of sorts, like a roller coaster of creativity, one that I feel like has ultimately led me right where I was meant to be."

Alongside the album release, Suki revealed the music video for "Notting Hill," a nostalgic track that serves as a love letter to her former London apartment and hometown. The video was filmed in the streets of Notting Hill and includes a nod to the 1999 film when Suki hops the same park fence that Julia Roberts' character does in the movie. Check out the video HERE.

In her Variety cover story as part of their Power of Women UK issue, the magazine celebrated her "sublime new album" commenting that it "puts Waterhouse's expansive range on full display." The album includes previous singles "Back in Love," lauded by Harper's Bazaar as "a super joyful track made for late summer nights dancing around with friends;" "Tiny Raisin," which was included in Billboard's best new music of the week and praised by Wonderland, who wrote, "She wails, she vocally sashays, and she sings her heart out on this f*** you, love you anthem;" and "When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)," which NYLON called "sexy as hell."

Upon announcing the tracklist for the album, Suki revealed that the vinyl gatefold doubles as a playing board for the "Game of Loveland" - a board game of desire and devotion, made to be played with hearts open, record playing, with friends or with strangers. As the album unfolds, players roll the dice and move through the songs, prompting them to get to know each other. The person who went through a breakup most recently goes first. Check out the full gameplay rules HERE.

This summer, Suki will embark on The Loveland Tour, which kicks off in North America on July 22nd and will see her grace the stages of Radio City Music Hall, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and more. Tickets are on sale HERE. See below for a full list of Suki's tour dates.

Suki Waterhouse - The Loveland Tour:

July 22, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

July 23, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

July 24, 2026 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim ^

July 26, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival *^

July 27, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series ^

July 28, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium ^

July 30, 2026 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues +

July 31, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *

August 2, 2026 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival *

August 3, 2026 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

August 6, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo ^

August 7, 2026 - Portland, OR - The Square ^

August 8, 2026 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum ^

September 18, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

September 19, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ^

September 21, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

September 22, 2026 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

September 24, 2026 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^

September 26, 2026 - Washington, DC - All Things Go *

September 27, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz +

September 29, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy #

September 30, 2026 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues #

October 1, 2026 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

October 3, 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits (ACL) *

October 6, 2026 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

October 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits (ACL) *

October 12, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #

October 13, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live #

October 14, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Truth #

October 16, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

October 17, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

*Indicates Festival Performance

^With Special Guest Charlotte Lawrence

#With Special Guest Rochelle Jordan

+With Special Guest Love Spells

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