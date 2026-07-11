Hear Ella Bright's Cover of Warrant's 'Cherry Pie' From Off Campus

(IR) Following overwhelming fan demand after the song's standout moment in Off Campus Season One, Island Records releases Ella Bright's cover of Warrant's iconic rock anthem "Cherry Pie" today, available now as part of the official musical world of Prime Video's hit series.

Performed by Bright, who stars as Hannah Wells in the series, her cover of "Cherry Pie" puts a fresh spin on the classic rock anthem while further expanding the music inspired by the world of Off Campus.

The original Off Campus soundtrack features music from Remi Wolf, Asha Banks, The Two Lips, Chloe Lilac, Matthew Perryman Jones, Winifred, Will Linley, and authentic cast performances from Ella Bright and the show's fictional band, After Hours, bringing the series' emotional, music-driven storytelling to life.

In celebration of the show's incredible success, Blood Records launched an exclusive double-sided serving of Briar U sweetness. Pressed to a cherry pie 7" picture disc single and housed in a custom Malone's pie box outer sleeve, the record features Ella Bright's versions of 'Cherry Pie' and 'The Bitch Is Back.'

The complete first season of Off Campus is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery-forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

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