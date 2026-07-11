Watch Cody Simpson's 'Fluent' Video

(align) Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Cody Simpson has released his new single "Fluent" via Range Music / BMG, accompanied by an original music video. The release marks Simpson's third single of 2026, following the breakout double release of "Baby Blue" and "When It Comes to Loving You" in March.

"Fluent" arrives as Simpson continues to build momentum following his highly anticipated musical comeback earlier this year. The track finds Cody in characteristically confident form - and carries an irony not lost on the artist himself: just two days removed from surgery for a vocal hemorrhage that forced him on and off vocal rest for two months in the midst of his comeback rollout, Simpson is releasing a song whose lyrical themes of communication and body language take on an entirely new dimension. The accompanying music video, directed by Antony Muse, is out now alongside the single.

"Dealing with this vocal cord surgery has been a blow, but it won't stop me dropping music. So glad I was able to put the finishing touches on Fluent, a track I've loved for some time. The irony of the lyrical content wasn't lost on me either considering I'm on vocal rest, and all I've got right now is body language! Hah. Hope you enjoy this one." - Cody Simpson

In 2020, Simpson made international headlines for his choice to step away from the entertainment industry to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming an elite competitive swimmer. After moving back to his native Australia, Cody earned a spot on the Australian National Team in 2022 and competed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he reached the 100m butterfly final and claimed Gold and Silver medals in the 4x100m men's freestyle relay and 4×100 men's medley relay respectively. He also captured multiple Australian Short Course Titles and a Silver medal in the 100m butterfly at the 2023 World Cup in Athens. After narrowly missing qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Team, Simpson announced his retirement from competitive swimming and his triumphant return to music.

A pop legend in his own right, Cody Simpson began his music career at just 13 years old after bedroom covers went viral on YouTube, landing a deal with Atlantic Records signed on his 13th birthday. He went on to tour with Justin Bieber and landed his sophomore album Surfer's Paradise in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Home to Mama," hit number one on the Billboard Social 50 and Trending 140 charts. A true multi-hyphenate, Simpson made his Broadway debut in 2018 as the male lead in Anastasia and most recently starred as Sky Masterson in Opera Australia's 2025 production of Guys and Dolls. He also starred opposite Tanya Reynolds in Stan Australia's To Kill All Men. Now signed to BMG and Range and back in Los Angeles, with more music on the way.

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