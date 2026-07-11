Zara Larsson's 'Midnight Sun' Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100

(Epic) GRAMMY-nominated pop superstar Zara Larsson continues to dominate the charts with her smash hit single "Midnight Sun" as it rises to a new peak at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.
This comes just after the single reached #1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, holding the top spot for two weeks (#3 this week) and went #1 on Mediabase's Pop Radio chart (#2 this week). Meanwhile her smash hit collaboration "Stateside" with PinkPantheress is #16 on the Hot 100 this, notching two top 20 hits for Larsson.
Summer certainly isn't over yet and Larsson is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues her massive summer festival tour. Earlier this week, she performed at Roskilde Festival in Denmark to over 90,000 fans - drawing her largest crowd yet.
Her festival run continues next weekend with Lollapalooza Berlin and then will return stateside for Lollapalooza Chicago performing a special aftershow on Thursday, July 30 before taking the festival's mainstage on Friday, July 31. Her upcoming dates also includes two special sold out shows at Los Angeles' iconic Greek Theater followed by Asia and then with an Australia/New Zealand arena leg. Presale for the latter sold out in less than 2 hours, and more than 6 months in advance.
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