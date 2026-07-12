Coco Smith Releases 'You Won't Get My Message but You'll Hear It'

(BHM) Coco Smith is eager to share their new album, You Won't Get My Message but You'll Hear It, available everywhere now via VHS Records. The release captures the universal desire to watch oneself ultimately flourish past and out of life's tribulations on top or, in Coco Smith's words, "triumph, despite."

Coco Smith's vocals glide like a soft wind with delicate, folk-rock instrumentals that initially dance parallel to and then eventually roam freely, enhancing the honesty of each lyric. Each track cradles quaint intricacies and spotlights the trust and strength to hold hope through it all.

"'You Won't Get My Message but You'll Hear It' is a line in 'Multiform' that I think sums up the whole album pretty well," Coco explains. "It's the idea of feeling like you're screaming into the ether and getting nothing back, only to realize that someone really is listening. No matter what, someone is listening and woe is not you anymore. The music has been treated with all the care in the world, which is all I ever wished for but had trouble receiving for a while." Stream the album here

Related Stories

Coco Smith Announces New Album With 'Multiform' Single

News > Coco Smith