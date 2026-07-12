Grace VanderWaal Shares Vulnerable New Song 'Understand'

(HRPR) Musician and songwriter Grace VanderWaal gets candid with her latest release titled "Understand," her most vulnerable and honest song to date.
Grace had this to say about the new song, "Depression and self-hatred have ruined my life many times. And then I just sit in it, with no energy to fix anything or to do literally anything.
"Can't wait for the day to end, can't wait for the next. Just living to live. I sang this song a lot in rehab. I decided to share it publicly."
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