Mason Jennings Releases New Album 'Dark Wings'

(CMM) Mason Jennings has released his 18th album, Dark Wings, out today on Loosegroove Records. Across 11 songs, the Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter grapples with trauma, faith, survival, and hope, while embracing a looser, more collaborative approach than many of his more recent recordings. The album was developed through a series of sessions with drummer Scott McPherson, known for his work with Elliott Smith, Beck, and She & Him.

At age 51, Jennings finds himself moving between raw honesty about childhood scars and dark thoughts, spiritual questioning that refuses easy answers, and a stubborn belief in love's power to endure. Tracks like "If," "Sacred Heart," and "Eagle" capture an artist who has walked through the valley of death and come out still singing: wiser, more vulnerable, and more human than ever.

"These last couple years have been destabilizing and challenging for most of us. In times of stress and grief and anger I continue to turn to, and have great faith in, the Creative Spirit and the power of hope and love in the human heart," says Jennings. "That's what this album is a result of and a testament to."

Working intimately with McPherson who transformed his design workshop into a studio, the space would set the tone for an unorthodox and highly creative environment. They were joined by recording engineer Aaron Featherstone, who tracked and mixed the sessions. What began with a single song, "Try Me," quickly evolved into a long-form project. Inspired by the results, Jennings continued writing on the road and returned roughly once a month to record new material. These sessions, spanning from November 2024 through February 2026, brought together a rotating cast of musicians from McPherson's wide creative circle, giving the recordings a spontaneous, communal feel.

"Dark Wings was a new kind of approach for me. My drummer and friend Scott McPherson had a studio space where his company McPherson Goods made bags and clothes. It was a Willy Wonka-type scene with all sorts of vintage instruments, machinery, antiques, and folk art," says Jennings. "Scott decided it would be fun to try something different, so he had his engineer friend Aaron Featherstone bring in his studio gear, turning the shop into a temporary recording studio. The vibe was cool. Once we started tracking, I was stoked on Scott's production and Aaron's engineering, so I kept writing without ever having a clear intention for what we were creating. Scott is friends with tons of musicians, and he invited a great cast of characters to come play on the songs. My favorite tracks from these sessions ultimately became this album."

The result is Jennings' most emotionally mature and sonically textured record to date. Compared to the more solitary approach of his previous album, Magnifier, this latest effort embraces collaboration and the unpredictable magic of capturing songs in the moment. The songwriting itself is unflinching and stark, yet quietly hopeful. Dark Wings is Jennings at a powerful new stage: still searching, still believing, and finally letting the songs take the shape they demand. Stream or purchase the album here

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