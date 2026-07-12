Nia Archives Taps Jorja Smith For 'Get Me Down'

(Island Records) Nia Archives links up with one of the UKs most cherished voices Jorja Smith for "Get Me Down", the fourth single from her forthcoming new album Emotional Junglist out Friday July 17th via Islands Records.

One for the jungle purists with its thudding baselines and atmospheric, angelic vocal synergy, they've blessed fans with a video directed by Nia and her close friend and collaborator Jay Douglas featuring the girls performing and dancing to the track in a futuristic, silvery empty club esque space. They debuted the track together live last night at an exclusive event at the Código1530 Penthouse in London. Starting this weekend, Nia will embark on her 6-date b2b tour across the UK that'll see her share the decks with Sexy Lady Massive, Clipz, Nectax (Up Ya Archives), Worsleyy (Up Ya Archives), Chimpo, Cheff The Boy and Janaway (Up Ya Archives).

Speaking on the collab, Jorja shares: "I loved working with Nia in the studio; it was so inspiring watching her work. Find plug ins, mess around with my vocal. I'm such a fan of hers!!"

Nia adds: "Very gassed to have worked with Jorja on this album, my first ever feature!! Feels like a full circle moment since I did the little things remix in 2023. Working with Jorja is so seamless and we had a lot of fun in the studio - this is one of my favourite tracks on the album"

If it's not yet apparent by the release of earlier singles including the flirtatious and X-rated "Danger" and subversive take on the culmination of a relationship "Boys In Blue", and the 90s electronic tinged "Vertical" Emotional Junglist promises an album about love - but not just the shimmering romantic parts. Written throughout 2025 - a year that saw Nia fall in, and horrifically back out of, love - each track will encompass something of the experience. Marking her biggest sonic leap to date, her alt-jungle sound honed alongside James Ford (Arctic Monkey's, Blur), Ethan P. Flynn (FKA Twigs, David Byrne) and Julia Michaels (Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter), will see her flirt with everything from dewy-eyed indie pop and nineties electronica, underscored by the syncopated beats and thudding basslines of her jungle roots with a tracklist that features Jorja Smith and Sampha. The motif for the album is a shell - tough on the outside, but through pressure, maturation and resilience, something precious is built within. Nodding to the female form, the spiral chamber also symbolizes growth and self-development.

Last month, Nia took her debut live show on a run of exclusive, sold-out intimate show dates in Leeds, London and NYC and this Summer taking the set up to Forbidden Fruit Festival in Dublin, Parklife in Manchester and Sonar Barcelona. These shows have received a raucous reception from fans new and old, as this exciting new era begins to unfold IRL. You can catch Nia Archives at All Points East this Summer alongside Jorja Smith and Tems.

As part of the activations around "The Music Is Black: A British Story" exhibition, co-curated with Rendezvous Projects, Up Ya Archives took over V&A East. The programme explored jungle's evolution and the East London communities, pirate radio stations, record shops and DIY infrastructures that shaped it. Featuring Tim Reaper, DJ Flight, NAINA and SELECTACEE, the event took place across a variety of DJ sets, talks, workshops and screenings.

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