Stream Adam Lambert's New Album 'Adam'

(fcc) Adam Lambert releases his sixth studio album, ADAM, today via his own label and distributed via The Orchard. Featuring twelve diverse songs, the self-titled LP is an expansive project that blends distorted electronics with live instrumentation to create a timeless body of work that defies any one genre.

Executive produced by Pete Nappi (Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams) and featuring artwork by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight, ADAM was largely inspired by the 90s alternative and electronica and marks a fully realized exploration into all facets of Lambert's humanity and otherworldly artistry.

Previously released songs include the "alluring" (Billboard) and "powerful" (NME) desire-driven track "EAT U ALIVE" as well as the "infectious" (Associated Press) anthem of resilience "UNDER THE RHYTHM" which samples ATC's "Around the World (La La La La La)."

In addition to "CLOUD 9," new tracks include Lambert's love letter to the gritty New York City he now calls home, "RAT CITY" featuring Isaac Dunbar; the introspective ballad, "AM I OK" which Lambert vocal-produced himself; "PORCELAIN" featuring Lexie Liu which captures an underlying message about toxic masculinity and societal pressures; and the powerful album closer "DO YA SEE ME NOW." Stream the album here

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