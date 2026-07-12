.

Stream Slayr's 'Avant Nova' EP

07-12-2026
Stream Slayr's 'Avant Nova' EP

(Columbia) On the heels of a breakout performance at Summer Smash and being named a 2026 XXL Freshman, fast-rising Philly rapper/producer slayr is back with a new EP entitled Avant Nova.

It's the latest chapter in his mythology-themed discography and a taste of what's to come on his next mixtape Fabula Nova. Visual artist HunniGarden, who designed the cover for slayr's breakout mixtape Half-Blood, hand-drew the EP cover, as well as individual cover arts for each song, paying homage to the Final Fantasy saga.

Avant Nova begins with two standout collaborations, with Chicago-based electronic sensation underscores and rising Charlotte rapper/producer prettifun, respectively. underscores co-produced opening track "promise," which the two recently performed together at her sold-out Chicago show, and prettifun lent a guest verse to track 2, "switch my swag." It's the first song to feature verses from both slayr & prettifun but not their first time working together; prettifun previously produced "Racks" for slayr as well as the beat for his Lunch Break Freestyle on Lyrical Lemonade.

Avant Nova comes shortly after slayr announced his first-ever headline tour, in support of Half-Blood and the expanded edition Bloodluxe. The Half-Blood Tour will kick off July 30 in Seattle and includes 24 stops across the US and Canada, as well as CLOUT Festival in Poland, Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland and Counterfeit Fest in the UK. Within days of announcing the tour, he sold out the 1200-capacity Irving Plaza in New York, prompting him to add a second NYC date for September 3.

The Avant Nova release, the headline tour and the XXL Freshman nod add to what has already been a banner year for slayr. After releasing BloodLuxe in March, he was named SoundCloud's Ascending Artist of April, shared new music videos directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Reduciano ("Eyesight") and MONTREALITY ("Self Titled"), and featured on Tiffany Day's "CONSTANTLY," a hotly anticipated collaboration that's picked up 2M+ streams in just two weeks. Stream the EP here

Related Stories
Stream Slayr's 'Avant Nova' EP

slayr Launching His First Headline Trek The Half-Blood Tour

Slayr Streaming Expanded 'Bloodluxe' Album

News > slayr

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives

Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'

Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)

Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'