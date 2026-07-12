Watch Luke Tyler Shelton's 'Reasons' Video

(BHM) Luke Tyler Shelton makes his first release of the year with the new single "Reasons." A piano-driven track that positions his vocals and relatable songwriting at the forefront, the song feels both new and nostalgic all at once.

Recorded and produced by Jonny Bell (Cage The Elephant, Zella Day, Chicano Batman) in Long Beach, Shelton pulls inspiration from artists like Harry Nilsson, Todd Rundgren, and Clairo as he lays down the next landscape his musical journey will wander through.

"'Reasons' is the first song I'm putting out that I wrote on piano," Shelton shares. "The song is bittersweet for me because I had written it from the perspective of my girlfriend at a hard time in our relationship. But putting myself in her headspace through my music allowed me to relate to her experience in a really cool way."

In the official video, directed by Isaiah Hesford and Jake Howell, Shelton is sitting at the piano while a miniature version of his girlfriend is doing everything in her power to capture his attention. Like a playful dream sequence shot in black and white, there's something surrealist in the simplicity of the visual for "Reasons".

Having recently played his first headline show in New York City and performed at Green River Festival, Shelton will open for Wilderado in Aspen later this month. After that, he will continue to tour as Malcolm Todd's guitarist. With Todd, Shelton recently performed on The Tonight Show

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