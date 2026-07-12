YoDogg Streams His New Single 'CAMERAS'

(Epic) Southside Atlanta rapper YoDogg returns with his new single, "CAMERAS," produced by DunDeal and Grammy-winning, chart-topping producer Cardo Got Wings. Out now via Madhouse/Epic Records alongside its visualizer, with the official music video set to follow, the release marks YoDogg's first since his last mixtape, Raised By Wolves 2. He's back on the prowl.

The track opens on a wolf's howl that lingers beneath the beat as it builds, a nod to the Raised By Wolves universe that's carried YoDogg since the beginning. From there, "CAMERAS" settles into a bouncy pocket, smooth and cool with a raw edge underneath, the same blend that's become his signature. The weight Cardo brings to every beat meets DunDeal's own touch, giving "CAMERAS" its full, layered sound.

"It's an up-tempo club and party record, something the ladies can enjoy for sure. It's also got that grunge element to it where the guys can vibe with it too. In this era, your phone, your camera is everything." - YoDogg

The official video, debuting soon, plays out the same idea running through the song: she likes the camera, so he keeps it rolling. Shot on a real Atlanta block, gate, porch, and driveway included, it leans on POV and surveillance-style angles to catch the house party energy at the heart of "CAMERAS," YoDogg working a vintage camcorder through the crowd as the women around him dance for it, all of it feeling unscripted, like footage from an actual night out, exactly the world the song is built around.

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