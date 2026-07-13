EST Gee Scores A Hit With 'Call Spitta' Video

Louisville-bred rap star EST has received over 431,000 views of his brand new music video "Call Spitta" over the weekend, since it was premiered on YouTube last Friday (July 10th).

CMG / Interscope Records sent over these details about the new single and visual: EST Gee has long established himself as both a technically gifted rapper and a vivid storyteller, qualities that remain front and center on "Call Spitta". The simple, yet bruising instrumental yields the spotlight to EST Gee, who uses the occasion to reaffirm his position with measured confidence and razor-sharp writing, making one thing clear: "y'all did it flaw when it was y'all, now it's our turn".

Directed by Diesel Filmz, a frequent collaborator of Gee's and strong voice in Gee's visual identity, the "Call Spitta" music video finds EST Gee above the fray, sometimes literally: he's on a balcony with a view of the city, in a warehouse full of inventory, or in the studio flanked by platinum plaques. He's calm and collected throughout, surrounded by close allies and surveillance cameras.

EST Gee had a busy 2025, releasing the speaker-crushing "Supreme Sanders," which Okayplayer called "gritty luxury rap at its finest." He also shared "Thug Club," a masterclass in block etiquette that inspired BET to write, "You'll want this one in your weekend rotation," HotNewHipHop to note, "He knows how to turn up his audience," and RGM to add, "It's the kind of track that will give Gee's opps goosebumps."

Before that, EST Gee dropped his surprise summer project My World, stirring up love from the likes of XXL, NPR, okayplayer., VIBE, and hnhh, who wrote, "Gee seizes the moment... letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it." The 14-song set finds strength in rawness, with just one guest (CMG boss Yo Gotti) joining EST Gee at his most primal, rocking a head-down, workmanlike flow that packs vivid storytelling and wry wisdom into subtly masterful rhyme schemes.

My World was led by "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23," a lyrical parable about patience and loyalty set to a soulful beat, and went on to launch the hustler's anthem "GEESKI SHAKE July 13," the melodic and emotional "Tug of War March17," and the darkly documentarian "Above the Rim 0529." EST Gee displays confidence and vulnerability as he looks back at the winding road that made him the artist he is today.

That full-length project was actually EST Gee's second in 2025 following I Ain't Feeling You, a dynamic set of vivid observations, street tales, and punch lines including singles "Houstonatlantaville" featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott, "My Love" with Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, and "RIP LU MIKE." February brought the Bonus Edition along with "Flash," which features ascendant Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50.

With another project on the horizon, "Call Spitta" is proof that he has no intentions of slowing down.

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