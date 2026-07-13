Knox Announces Midwest Best Live On Tour

(Atlantic Records) Knox has announced that he will be embarking on his most extensive global headline run yet, Knox's Midwest Best Live On Tour. He just unveiled three international legs for this jaunt.

The North American segment kicks off on October 9 at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA, rolls through major cities coast to coast, and concludes on November 7 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN.

A special Knox fan presale launches on Tuesday July 14 at 10am CST. Local presales follow on Wednesday July 15 at 10am local time. All presales conclude on Wednesday July 15 at 11:59pm. General on-sale goes live Thursday July 16 at 10am local time.

At the top of 2027, he'll bring this show to Europe and the UK before heading to Australia. He's invited various special guests along for the ride, including Emi Grace, Southcourt, and Modernlove.

For My Midwest Best, he mined some of his earliest influences, rediscovering classic pop-punk and emo such as Fall Out Boy, Hawthorne Heights, The All-American Rejects, and more. At the same time, he filtered this inspiration through his own individual lens, striking up a sound that's undeniably Knox.

Regarding the album, he elaborated, "My Midwest Best is my proudest work to date. It's the culmination of all the music I grew up listening to and all the music I learned how to make along the way. A representation of where I'm from and what it sounded like growing up in the middle of nowhere, Ohio."

North America Tour Dates:

10/9---Boston, MA---Paradise Rock Club*

10/10---Philadelphia, PA---Union Transfer*

10/12---Washington, DC---9:30 Club*

10/13---Brooklyn, NY---Brooklyn Bowl*

10/15---Columbus, OH---Kemba Live!*

10/16---Detroit, MI---Sant Andrew's Hall*

10/17---Chicago, IL---House of Blues^

10/20---Denver, CO---Ogden Theatre*

10/2---Salt Lake City, UT---The Depot*

10/23---Boise, ID---Knitting Factory*

10/24---Portland, OR---Wonder Ballroom*

10/25---Seattle, WA---Neumos*

10/27---Sacramento, CA---Ace of Spades*

10/29---Los Angeles, CA---The Fonda Theatre*

10/30---San Diego, CA---House of Blues*

10/31---Phoenix, AZ ---The Van Buren*

11/2---Dallas, TX---House of Blues*

11/3---Austin, TX---Emo's*

11/5---Atlanta, GA---The Masquerade*

11/6---Charlotte, NC---Neighborhood Theatre*

11/7---Nashville, TN---Marathon Music Works*

Europe Tour Dates:

2/7---Dublin, IE---Button Factory+

2/9---Glasgow, UK---Garage+

2/10---Manchester, UK---Manchester Academy 2+

2/11---Birmingham, UK---O2 Institute 2+

2/13---London, UK---O2 Forum Kentish Town+

2/15---Amsterdam, NL---Melkweg Oz+

2/16---Cologne, DE---Kantine+

2/18---Berlin, DE---Columbia Theatre+

2/19---Munich, DE---Technikum+

Australia Tour Dates:

3/3---Melbourne, AUS---Corner Hotel

3/4---Sydney, AUS---Factory Theatre

3/5---Brisbane, AUS ---Crowbar

* with Emi Grace

^ with Southcourt

+ with Modernlove

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