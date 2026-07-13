Madonna Set Record With TikTok Live Event

"iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna" was the biggest standalone artist broadcast ever on TikTok LIVE on July 2, with more than 2.1 million viewers worldwide, the streaming platform has revealed.

They shared these details: Throughout the broadcast, fans actively participated by commenting, voting in polls, sharing confessions, and engaging with custom LIVE features, creating one of the platform's biggest music moments to date and generating over 5.75m likes and over 139,000 comments.

The "iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna" was an exclusive hour-long broadcast on July 2, hosted by Bob The Drag Queen, which gave fans a front-row seat to a candid conversation with Madonna, producer Stuart Price, and Lola Leon, who collaborates with Madonna on "The Test." From the very first beat, the LIVE turned TikTok into a global celebration for millions of viewers worldwide - which was equal parts listening party, fan Q&A, club night, and confession booth. Fans were invited to listen, react, vote, comment, confess, and celebrate in real time, making the broadcast a fully interactive moment for Madonna's worldwide community who turned up in their millions. Additionally, fans could visit iHeartRadio's digital station Hit Nation and use the talkback feature to share their confessions with Madonna. The event was also broadcast on more than 200 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

Highlights from the LIVE included:

Madonna and Lola Leon reflected on writing and recording "The Test" together, and Madonna reflected on reuniting with Stuart Price after 15 years, saying their chemistry returned naturally because they have "a really great shorthand for creating music together."

Madonna spoke about turning grief into art after the loss of her brother Christopher and stepmother while making Confessions II. She spoke candidly about grief while emphasizing celebration, resilience, and continuing forward.

Madonna connected the album's themes to urgency, self-expression, and refusing to suppress desire. She pushed back against pressure to chase algorithms and trends while making "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, and said she does not want to think about streaming numbers while writing: "I need to tell the story."

"The time between desire and expressing it is getting shorter and shorter. Just blurt it out now. I don't waste time because time is precious," Madonna said during the broadcast.

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