Olivia Rodrigo Returning To Austin City Limits

Olivia Rodrigo is set to return to Austin City Limits (ACL) for a taping that will take place on Wednesday, July 29th, which follows her debut performance on the show five years ago.
CoakleyPRess sent over these details: She returns with the first full-set performance of her acclaimed new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Rodrigo's remarkable third consecutive No. 1 album. The acclaimed collection includes the chart-topping single "drop dead," which made Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead single from each of her first three albums at No. 1, and "the cure," which topped multiple Billboard rock and alternative charts.
Rodrigo recently celebrated another career milestone at Spotify's Billions Club Live, honoring the extraordinary achievement of nine songs surpassing a billion streams each. She also debuted the new song "what's wrong with me," featuring Robert Smith of The Cure, during a surprise performance at Primavera Sound. This fall, she'll launch her sold-out The Unraveled Tour, which has already sold more than one million tickets worldwide and expanded to multiple record-setting arena residencies in New York, Los Angeles and London.
Rodrigo's meteoric rise has reshaped contemporary pop music. With more than 36 million albums sold worldwide, she has earned fourteen GRAMMY Award nominations, and three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist. Her debut SOUR and its follow-up GUTS both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while her record-breaking GUTS World Tour concluded in 2025 after 100 sold-out arena shows across 21 countries, earning Rodrigo Billboard's Touring Artist of the Year honor. Austin City Limits is thrilled to welcome her back to the ACL stage.
The hourlong broadcast episode will premiere and stream this October on PBS as part of Austin City Limits historic Season 52, the first in the series' more than 50-year history to feature full-hour episodes devoted to every artist. The episode will also stream on the PBS App and at pbs.org/austincitylimits. The full Season 52 broadcast line-up will be announced shortly; fans can visit acltv.com for updates on upcoming Season 52 tapings, live streams, and episode schedules.
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