The James Hunter Six Perform On CBS Saturday Morning

The James Hunter Six took a break from their current U.S. tour to appear on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend where the iconic UK soul band performed three new songs - "Here And Now," "Gun Shy" and "A Sure Thing" - from their latest album Off The Fence.

Missing Piece Group shared these details: Dubbed "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer" by MOJO, the British singer, songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated James Hunter has been a fixture in the scene for decades. His eleventh studio album delivers another dose of timeless rhythm & soul and marks 40 years since his recording debut. It is the perfect amalgam of everything great about Hunter's songwriting, delivery and outlook, and even features a rare duet with his longtime collaborator, Van Morrison ("Ain't That A Trip").

Off The Fence has garnered attention from press including No Depression, Magnet, WBGO and AARP, who named it one of their Favorite Albums of 2026 (So Far) and hailed the "12 originals that brim with humor, joy, pounding rhythms, sassy brass and a modern vibe." Relix called it "the very best of Hunter's skill set," while MOJO gave the album 4 stars and declared "Hunter brings savoir-faire and authentic grit throughout." Living Blues Magazine said "Never a museum piece, nor even a throwback oldies act...Hunter hews closest, perhaps, to the great Lee Fields in his ability to sing soul music as if the 1970s on simply never happened."

The James Hunter Six will continue their tour across the US this summer, with upcoming stops in New York City, Chicago and Minneapolis. See a full list of dates below and find more information here: jameshuntermusic.com/tour.html

The James Hunter Six 2026 U.S. Tour

July 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

July 16 - Evanston, IL @ Space

July 18 - St Louis, MO @ Music at Intersection

July 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

August 5 - Natick, MA @ The Center for Arts in Natick (TCAN)

August 7 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center

August 8 - Shelter Island, NY @ Sylvester Manor

August 9 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

August 11 - Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

August 12 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Musical Hall

August 13 - Fairfield, CT @ StageOne at FTC

August 15 - New York, NY @ The Iridium

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