Watch Number_i's 'Bugs Life' Video

Chart-topping Japanese group Number_i have released a music video for their brand new single "BUGS LIFE". The unique music video that is inspired by the literal origin of the term "bug" - stemming from when a real insect (moth) got trapped inside a computer, according to Atlantic Records.

The label shared these details: Produced by the band's own Yuta Jinguji, "BUGS LIFE" was inspired by the theme of "what is digital" and incorporates unique digital soundscapes as a key element in its sound. The lyrical concept draws inspiration from the idea of a system error, often characterized as a "bug." It compares the miraculous reality of the members being able to perform for their fans today-a present moment shaped by numerous overlapping coincidences-to a momentary glitch in a system.

For the musical foundation, the group adopted a genre called "Phonk," which is known for its intense and aggressive sound. By intentionally slowing down the typically fast BPM of Phonk, the song is structured to fully showcase Number_i's core strength of dance and performance. Furthermore, the track incorporates African and Latin beats throughout, creating thrilling and sudden "beat switches" that are signature to Number_i's style.

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