Bailey Zimmerman, DJ Diesel Lead Somewhere Festival Lineup

(PMPR) Returning to downtown Wichita on September 25-26, Somewhere Festival unveils its biggest and most diverse lineup yet, led by country superstar Bailey Zimmerman, global dance music icon DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), electronic duo Bob Moses (Club Set), Wyoming singer-songwriter Ian Munsick, platinum dance duo Two Friends, Evan Honer, Night Tales (Presenting CLR), NPR Tiny Desk Contest-winning alternative hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia, and more than twenty additional national, regional, and Wichita artists.

Produced by Movement Musick in partnership with Breakaway, Somewhere Festival has quickly become one of the Midwest's most distinctive emerging music events, bringing together nationally recognized artists, emerging talent, and Wichita's thriving creative community for two days of live music, art, food, immersive experiences, and community engagement across downtown Wichita.

Building on the momentum of its first two years, the 2026 edition reflects the festival's continued evolution. From the beginning, Somewhere has been built around musical discovery rather than genre boundaries, bringing together artists who might not typically share the same stage. This year's lineup continues that approach, expanding across country, electronic, indie, hip-hop, singer-songwriter, soul, and local music while creating new opportunities for audiences to discover unexpected connections.

"One of the clearest takeaways from last year was how much people valued discovering artists and sounds they might not otherwise encounter," said Laurel Anderson, Community Engagement Manager at Somewhere Festival. "As Somewhere grows, we want to preserve that sense of discovery while welcoming an even broader audience. This year's lineup brings together established artists, rising voices, and talent from Wichita's own creative community, all within the same weekend."

Somewhere also reflects Movement Musick's broader mission of strengthening Wichita's creative ecosystem by bringing together artists, audiences, local organizations, and creative partners for a weekend built around collaboration, community, and shared experiences.

Alongside nationally recognized headliners, Somewhere Festival continues its commitment to showcasing local and regional talent with performances from 2ŁØT, Bri McBride, Charlie Wilks, Corey Stuber, Eclipse, Flake, Indigo Sol, House of Songs, Injoy Fountain, Jordan Minnis, Kimberly Page, Molly Neely & Will Flynn, Neon Run, Nuclear Football, Sir Charles, Sontia Soul, Thorn Haze, Tumbao, and Yane Fox. True to the festival's founding vision, nationally recognized artists will once again perform alongside emerging regional talent, creating opportunities for discovery, collaboration, and shared audiences across every stage.

The festival will once again transform downtown Wichita into a walkable celebration of music and culture featuring multiple stages, local food vendors, interactive art installations, sponsor activations, free community programming, and a variety of fan experiences. As the festival's signature social change initiative, the Be The People Block Party will invite attendees to engage directly with local and national organizations working across issues including addiction recovery, mental health, education, economic mobility, civic engagement, and creative expression. Through interactive experiences, festivalgoers will have opportunities to learn, participate, and discover ways to stay involved long after the weekend ends.

New for 2026, attendees can choose from several premium pass options, including enhanced VIP experiences, the elevated Somewhere Deck, and the new Somewhere On Stage experience, offering exclusive viewing areas, premium amenities, and expanded access throughout the weekend.

Fans can begin signing up for presale access at 10amCT on Tuesday, July 14th at Somewhere-Fest.com. Registered fans will receive a presale code and purchasing link when two-day passes become available beginning Friday, July 17th at 10amCT. Fans who register after Tuesday will continue to receive access to the presale while it remains active.

Single-day passes, daily lineups, and additional artist announcements will be released at a later date.

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