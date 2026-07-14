Becky G Announces Stadium Dates With KAROL G

(align) Becky G is set to join KAROL G as a special guest on 10 dates of the highly anticipated "Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour." The announcement follows Becky G's surprise appearances alongside KAROL G during both weekends of Coachella 2026, where the pair delivered standout performances that became one of the festival's most talked-about moments.

The announcement arrives as Becky continues to build anticipation for her forthcoming album, BARAJA BENDITA, arriving August 14. Following the releases of "MARATHON" and "EPA" earlier this year, Becky recently unveiled "PATRONA," her boldest statement yet of the mindset driving the project. More than a declaration of confidence, the trio of singles has introduced fans to an album rooted in self-definition, resilience, and creative evolution, with BARAJA BENDITA capturing Becky at her most fearless as she fully embraces the freedom and responsibility of authoring her own story.

Joining KAROL G on one of the year's biggest stadium tours marks another milestone in Becky's celebrated career, bringing together two of Latin music's most influential global artists. From Toronto to New York, fans across North America will have the opportunity to experience the longtime friends and collaborators on the same stage once again.

Becky G will appear as a special guest on the following Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour dates:

Wednesday, July 29 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Sunday, August 2 - Washington D.C. - Northwest Stadium

Saturday, August 15 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 21 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Saturday, August 22 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Wednesday, August 26 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Wednesday, September 2 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Saturday, September 5 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Sunday, September 6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Friday, September 18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

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