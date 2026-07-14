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BTS Tease 'Normal' Video

07-14-2026
BTS Tease 'Normal' Video

(fcc) BTS are set to unveil the music video and Korean version of "NORMAL," from their fifth studio album ARIRANG. The music video and track will be released exclusively on Spotify on July 17 (ET) before becoming available on all streaming platforms on July 19 (ET).

"NORMAL" explores the space between spotlight and silence and the emotions long familiar to BTS. The seven members unravel their everyday thoughts and experiences with a delivery that is both calm and powerful, set against an opening of heavy kick and snare rhythms paired with psychedelic guitar textures. Produced by Ryan Tedder, the track pairs understated production with conversational sing-rap, allowing its message to resonate with emotional clarity.

Ahead of the release, eye-catching teaser advertisements published in the San Francisco Chronicle on July 13 and the New York Post on July 14 sparked widespread buzz across social media and online communities. The newspaper advertisements, headlined "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," featured what appears to be all seven members dressed in sleek black suits with their backs turned toward the camera in front of a row of toilets, mimicking the style of a sensational tabloid report. The accompanying copy reads: "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal..."

What initially appeared to be a scandalous news story soon revealed itself as a playful promotional campaign for "NORMAL," prompting fans around the world to share theories, reactions, and praise for the group's witty marketing. The campaign quickly spread across digital platforms, with fans dissecting every detail and amplifying anticipation for the upcoming release.

Currently wrapping up their record-breaking European leg of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG," BTS continue to expand the reach of ARIRANG, which has been met with widespread commercial success and sold-out stadium shows around the world. With the upcoming music video and Korean version release of "NORMAL," BTS continue to define 2026 as the year of BTS.

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