Nate Sib Announces Reborn North American Tour

(Orienteer) Following the announcement of his debut album reborn last Friday, nate sib now announces the reborn tour, a North American headline run celebrating the August 21 release of the record via Republic Records.

The reborn tour follows nate's current run supporting Joji across North America, where previously released singles "Face Card" and "Let You Go" have quickly become fan favorites. Beyond those tracks, nate has been teasing more music from reborn, revealing a more stripped-back and vulnerable side of the album as he explores themes of transformation, healing, and self-discovery.

The tour will see him headline his biggest venues to date, including Montreal's Theatre Fairmount, New York's Webster Hall, and a hometown finale at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. Artist presale starts Tuesday, July 14th at 10AM local time, with general onsale on Friday, July 17th, at 10AM local time.

Using music as a lifeline, reborn captures nate's reckoning with big themes like love, destiny, and gratitude through propulsive, emotionally charged production. The album expands on the world he built with last year's for us, a project that established his disruptive take on pop music defined by the unusual marriage of dystopian sugar-high beats with silky-smooth vocals.

He first introduced himself with "why can't you see" before releasing the for you EP, highlighted by "down" and "wish." He continued to build momentum with "famous," which led to his signing with Republic Records.

Upcoming Live Dates:

*supporting Joji

7/14 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*

7/18 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

7/19 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Canyon View Credit Union Stage at Maverik Center*

7/23 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

9/5 - Montreal, QC @ Theâtre Fairmount

9/6 - Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

9/8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9/9 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/11 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Lounge

9/12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

9/14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

9/18 - Charlotte, NY @ The Fillmore Charlotte - The Underground

9/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage - The Loft

9/22 - Austin, TX @ Brushy Street Commons

9/23 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

9/28 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Sidestage

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

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