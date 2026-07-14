SIENNA SPIRO Performs Her New Hit 'Great Expectations' On The Tonight Show

(Capitol) SIENNA SPIRO continues to stack up milestones as her new single "Great Expectation" debuts on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her fourth song to hit the chart - all hailing from her just-released inaugural album, Visitor out now via Capitol Records. Last night, SIENNA had the honor of returning to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon only six months after her last staggering appearance, to perform "Great Expectation."

While SIENNA's "My House" fall headline world tour is sold out, home audiences can livestream her next concert tomorrow night as she tapes her Austin City Limits debut for Season 52 of the iconic PBS television series. The global broadcast will stream for free on the ACL YouTube Channel on Wednesday, July 15, at 9 p.m. ET, and is the only time fans can view SIENNA's entire set before it's edited into an hour-long episode scheduled to air in October.

After amassing over 1 billion cumulative streams upon release, Visitor launches at #9 on this week's Billboard 200 chart, making SIENNA the first British artist to land within the Top 10 on release with their debut album since Ella Mai's arrival in 2018. "Great Expectation" starts at #91 on the Hot 100 while the LP's UK and US Platinum smash hit "Die On This Hill" climbs to #28. All three of Visitor's pre-release singles charted simultaneously back in March, including "Die On This Hill," "The Visitor" (#43), and the recently Gold-certified "You Stole The Show" (#55). SIENNA's original contribution to The Devil Wears Prada 2, "Material Lover," which also appears on Visitor (Deluxe), hit #8 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

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