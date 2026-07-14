Sienna Spiro To Livestream Austin City Limits Performance

(CoakleyPRess) Iconic television music series Austin City Limits (ACL) is thrilled to announce an exclusive worldwide livestream of breakout British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro's Season 52 taping on Wednesday, July 15.

Making one of the year's most anticipated ACL debuts, the 20-year-old London-based artist has rapidly become one of music's most compelling new artists. SIENNA will showcase songs from her newly released debut album, Visitor.

For one night only, fans around the globe can experience SIENNA's Austin City Limits debut live from Austin, Texas. Streaming free exclusively on YouTube.com/AustinCityLimitsTV beginning at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT, the broadcast offers a rare opportunity to watch an Austin City Limits taping as it happens. The full-set performance will be available exclusively during the live event.

The livestream offers fans an early preview of SIENNA's hour-long Season 52 episode before its broadcast premiere this October on PBS as part of ACL's expanded Season 52. Episodes also stream on the PBS App and at pbs.org/austincitylimits. Follow @acltv on Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter and TikTok for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

A show-stopping vocal talent with an uncompromising artistic vision, SIENNA SPIRO transforms deeply personal emotion into something communal and cathartic. Since breaking through in 2025 with the global Platinum certified hit "Die On This Hill," the singer-songwriter has captivated audiences with soul-baring songs exploring love, loss and vulnerability, pairing her breathtaking voice with a sophisticated blend of soul and symphonic pop.

Though SIENNA has been making music since the age of 10, her rise has been swift. Within month she sold out her first North American headline tour in seconds, earned a coveted BRIT Awards Critics' Choice shortlist nomination, starred Gap's holiday campaign, and made her U.S. late-night television debut performing "Die On This Hill" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Critical acclaim quickly followed, with praise from Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, NYLON, V Magazine and more, while Variety hailed her as "one of the greatest voices of her generation." By early 2026, in a testament to the extraordinary power of her songcraft and voice, SIENNA simultaneously landed three singles on the Billboard Hot 100 -"Die On This Hill," "You Stole The Show" and "The Visitor"-all ahead of the July release of her debut album.

Out now via Capitol Records, Visitor is a striking opening statement exploring the fragility of life and love through lush orchestration, cinematic arrangements, and deeply emotional songwriting. The candid and elegantly crafted collection finds SIENNA collaborating with an elite roster of producers and orchestral composers in legendary studios including Electric Lady in New York, Abbey Road in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles. The album earned glowing reviews: Variety called Visitor "a collection rich in heartache and high points ... when a woman who sounds like she could huff and puff and blow all our houses down confesses to multiple layers of vulnerability, we stop and pay attention." Rolling Stone deemed "Mono No Aware" a "Song you Need To Know" and said, "The true constant on the album is that SPIRO sounds beautiful. She showed up to sing [with] an intensity that shows how emotionally invested she is in the stories she's sharing." SPIN said "[SPIRO's] music is autobiographical, emotionally charged and arranged in a way that feels like it's from a bygone era," while Vogue, dubbed SIENNA a "timeless talent ... one of the most in-demand new names in music."

Following her full-set debut on the Austin City Limits stage, SIENNA will appear at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz Festival, All Things Go, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits Music Festival. After that, she launches her "My House" World Tour, which sold out almost instantly across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, prompting additional dates that also immediately sold out.

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