Wings of Desire Share 'The Way You Feel' Video

(Super Cat) Wings of Desire - AKA Chloe Little and James Taylor - release new single 'The Way You Feel' as they continue their project releasing a new track on every new moon of the 2026 lunar cycle, each track arriving with a unique, thematic visual. A UK headline tour for December is on sale now.

The tracks will combine to form an album called Stand Still Like The Hummingbird on the final new moon of the year - December 9th - with every release being accompanied by a visual piece as well.

New single 'The Way You Feel' leans into Wings of Desire's krautrock influences, as motorik drums propelling Chloe and James' melodic harmonies and synth washes forwards with an enveloping earnestness.

Both the track and video lean into traditional mysticism. The visual was filmed across Beltane celebrations in the West Country. As Beltane welcomes in the sun, it signifies the shift from the dark half of the year to the light, celebrating the warmth and the blooming of nature: "these preserved ancient traditions keep us bound together and remind us of the humanity that modern life has taken away."

The video features Boss Morris, an all female progressive morris dancing collective. They're known for appearing on stage with Wet Leg for their iconic BRITS performance in 2023.

Echoing this collaboration, the duo explain the mantra behind their track:

"give all your worries to the mystic fire. the fire that burns and purifies. some emotions are necessary, but a lot of them do not serve us. you don't have to feel this way."

In many senses Stand Still Like The Hummingbird is a continuation of the duo's previous record Life is Infinite (2023), which established their trademark gritty dream-pop sound. It draws on themes of a chaotic world, and staying sane in a highly accelerated culture.

Across the piece the collection also touches on the natural rituals of daily life and moving through creation and destruction. There's references to life and birth, as well as folklore and wonder in the visuals.

These references became all the more tangible as Chloe and James - a married couple as well as creative partners - welcomed their first child into the world, in the middle of the release process. What began as abstract concepts started to become more concrete, and the most active entwining came as they recorded their child's heartbeat in the womb, to include on album track 'Interlude'.

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