Empire Of The Sun Team With Danny Ocean With 'Llego'

(IC) Fresh from becoming the first Australian act in history to sell out three headline shows at London's Alexandra Palace, Empire of the Sun today unveil "Llego," the first-ever collaboration of their career. Joining forces with Latin superstar Danny Ocean, the new single features on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album (Closing Ceremony Edition), out now.

Bringing together Empire of the Sun's unmistakable cinematic electronic pop with Danny Ocean's Latin perspective, "Llego," captures the spirit of unity, hope and shared celebration at the heart of the world's biggest sporting event. The collaboration marks a significant new chapter for a band that has spent nearly two decades building one of modern music's most distinctive creative universes.

Reflecting on the song's connection to the tournament, Luke Steele shares: "The World Cup is a universal celebration that brings people together in an amazing way just like music does. 'LLEGO' felt like the perfect song to live in these moments. The song is about unity and the beauty of home. Hope, courage, love, passion, heartbreak, and celebration."

Formed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, Empire of the Sun have become one of Australia's most visionary and globally celebrated musical exports. Since the release of their landmark debut Walking On A Dream in 2008, the duo have forged a singular artistic identity where music, fashion, visual art and performance exist as one immersive creative world. Their era-defining catalogue - including "Walking On A Dream," "We Are The People," "Alive," "High and Low" and more recently "Cherry Blossom" - has inspired audiences across generations, while their unmistakable aesthetic has redefined the possibilities of Australian music on the global stage.

The release of "Llego" arrives amid unprecedented momentum for the band. Empire of the Sun recently made history as the first Australian act to sell out three headline performances at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, performing to more than 30,000 fans across three nights. They have also reached the largest global audience of their career, attracting more than 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify and surpassing 7.5 billion career streams worldwide.

Currently midway through their Ask That God: Afterlife world tour, Empire of the Sun are undertaking their most ambitious live run to date, performing 51 shows across 18 countries throughout 2026 and playing to an estimated 450,000 fans across Europe, the UK and North America. The tour includes landmark performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Hollywood Bowl and Lollapalooza, further cementing the duo's reputation as one of the world's most compelling live acts.

For Danny Ocean, "Llego" follows the release of his latest EP babylona blue and another career-defining milestone as the first Venezuelan artist to headline and perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, igniting Mexico City's Estadio Azteca before thousands in attendance and millions watching around the globe.

Featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album (Closing Ceremony Edition), "Llego" stands as a fitting meeting of two globally resonant artists whose music transcends language and geography. For Empire of the Sun, the track not only marks a historic first collaboration, but another bold step in a career defined by imagination, innovation and a continual expansion of their creative universe.

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