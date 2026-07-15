Hear Soft Cell's New Song 'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)'

(Reybee) Electronic music legends Soft Cell, aka singer and frontman Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, have announced a new single in "In Heaven (When I Dance With You)." Out today digitally on all platforms, this summery, poppy cut is taken from Danceteria, Soft Cell's sixth and final studio album, which will be released on September 25th via Republic of Music. The song has just been premiered on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show this morning.

Over to Marc for further insights into the new single: "'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' is a celebration of the early '80s joyful disco scene. A coming together of the sentiments of the time. I wanted it to be that moment when you run to the dancefloor"

"In Heaven (When I Dance With You)" is out today alongside a UK-only Luv Foundation remix and the album version of "Danceteria" title track. Listen to the track above.

Danceteria the album is a big, classy and playful farewell to 47 years of Marc and Dave making music as Soft Cell and features career-defining performances from our electronic pop legends. Reminiscent of Sparks, Pet Shop Boys and with lyrics Lady Gaga would kill for, the album takes you on a vivid journey through a day in early '80s New York, bouncing round the clock from night to bleary daybreak and headlong back into the club. The 12-track album is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD, with the CD expanding to 14 tracks including 2 bonus tracks in form of "Crackland" and "What Is Your Morality."

Marc provides a snapshot into the album: "Danceteria is a love letter to New York in the early '80s. The time we spent in New York - where we recorded our first three albums - shaped us both as artists and people. To celebrate this period is a fitting farewell to Dave Ball and the final Soft Cell studio album."

Danceteria is equally a tribute to the late, great Dave Ball. The final album is one of the last bodies of work Ball co-wrote and produced before his sad, untimely passing on October 22, 2025. Almond led the obituaries, describing Dave as a "brilliant musical genius". The world's media followed, hailing him as an electronic music pioneer, plus music stars including Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe from the Pet Shop Boys, Mute Records' Daniel Miller, Cabaret Voltaire and Richard Norris from Dave's techno duo The Grid contributing an outpouring of elegiac praise. Dave finished Danceteria two days before he passed away and it is in full tribute to him that the album release went ahead as planned.

It is also because of Dave's passing that Danceteria simply has to be the last Soft Cell album, as Marc explains:

"There can be no more recordings of Soft Cell without Dave, it would not be possible. The sad reality is that Dave Ball was half of Soft Cell, and live work aside, I can't write Soft Cell songs without him."

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