Illenium Reveals Ember Shores Lineup

(Magnum) ILLENIUM and Festication have officially revealed the lineup for the fifth edition of Ember Shores, the all-inclusive destination festival returning to the five-star Barcelo Riviera Maya Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, November 20-22, 2026. More than just a festival lineup, this year's roster reflects the artists who have helped shape ILLENIUM's musical journey, from longtime collaborators and close friends to the next generation of talent redefining electronic music.

Anchoring the weekend is the first-ever official ILLENIUM b2b Subtronics performance, an exclusive debut set that has been one of the most requested collaborations in modern bass music. The special performance underscores the intimate, one-of-a-kind experiences that have made Ember Shores one of the most sought-after destination festivals in the world.

Following the release of his latest album ODYSSEY, ILLENIUM has assembled one of Ember Shores' most expansive and diverse lineups to date, reflecting both the artists who have helped shape his musical journey and the next generation pushing electronic music forward. Rather than following festival trends, Ember Shores has become known for showcasing the creative community surrounding ILLENIUM, bringing together longtime collaborators, close friends, fan favorites, and rising talent for a uniquely personal festival experience.

The lineup also features a blend of longtime Ember Shores staples and fresh additions, spanning melodic bass, dubstep, drum & bass, house, and festival crossover sounds. Returning favorites and longtime members of the extended ILLENIUM family include Adventure Club, Dab The Sky, Grabbitz, Hoang, Nurko, Sabai, Sullivan King, and William Black, alongside performances from Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, AEON:MODE, Ian Asher, Lost Kings, Level Up, Ray Volpe, Ship Wrek, Viperactive, and more.

Spanning three days in paradise set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mexican Caribbean, Ember Shores continues to redefine the destination festival experience by combining world-class production with a limited-capacity, community-driven atmosphere. Every package includes a stay at the all-inclusive Barcelo Riviera Maya Resort, unlimited food and drinks (including alcohol), access to every performance throughout the weekend, and round-trip airport transportation from Cancún International Airport (CUN).

This year's edition introduces enhanced food quality and expanded dining options, along with relocated room inventory closer to the festival grounds, creating shorter transit times and an even more immersive experience for guests.

Beyond the music, Ember Shores offers a full slate of optional off-site excursions and on-site resort activities, including catamaran expeditions, snorkeling, rappelling, and more - creating a truly unforgettable festival vacation.

Remaining packages go on sale Wednesday, July 15 at 10:00 AM PT. Packages are available for two to four guests, with flexible payment plans and split-with-friends options available. Fans can sign up to receive an on-sale reminder and be entered for a chance to win a room package for two by visiting embershores.com.

Full 2026 Lineup

Adventure Club

AEON:MODE

Afinity

Bonnie x Clyde

Brondo

Caster

Dab The Sky

Dillon Francis

DJ Spade

Ecotek

Faybl

Grabbitz

Hoang

Ian Asher

James Egbert

Kareem Martin

Level Up

Lost Kings

Mport

Nurko

Paws

Project 26

Ray Volpe

Rico Aramis

S/LA/SH

Sabai

Ship Wrek

Steve Aoki

Sullivan King

Telykast

Vedic

Viperactive

VNDETTA

William Black

Special debut b2b Illenium b2b Subtronics

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