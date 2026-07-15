Jutes Delivers 'Blink Twice' Video

(align) Jutes releases his new single "Blink Twice," from his forthcoming album Chin Up, Beautiful, arriving August 5th via Position Music. The track opens with half-swallowed vocals buried beneath a wall of heavy metal guitar and pounding drums, establishing an urgent, unrelenting intensity before giving way to an unexpected acoustic turn.

Lyrically, "Blink Twice" imagines a world on the brink of collapse, where toxic air, artificial landscapes, and fading empathy create an atmosphere of quiet apocalypse. Against that backdrop, Jutes finds one relationship worth fighting for, transforming love into an act of survival. As the song unfolds, its imagery grows increasingly dystopian-martial law, bullet-riddled walls, and a future with nowhere left to hide-before the distortion falls away in the outro. What remains is a quiet moment of connection amid the ruins, where the chaos gives way to a fragile sense of hope.

Jutes says, "'Blink Twice' is about watching the simulation end with the person you love. The first half is about trying to escape so you don't have to lose each other again. The second half is then accepting that it's over, and instead of fighting it, choosing to be present in that moment. Underneath it all is the promise that even if the simulation ends, you'll find each other again in the next one."

Expanding the world of Chin Up, Beautiful, the new track balances the frantic urgency of a collapsing world with the quiet that follows once the chaos subsides. More than a song about escaping disaster, it's about choosing to remain with someone you love and believing that connection can outlast the forces unraveling around you. That post-apocalyptic landscape has been taking shape across the album's music videos, where recurring characters, imagery, and narrative threads reveal a larger story with each release.

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