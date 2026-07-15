Lupe Fiasco And Gymclassheroes Announce Co-Headlining Tour

(Audible Treats) Lupe Fiasco, the Chicago-born rap legend, teams up with gymclassheroes. to announce Back To Basics Tour, a co-headlining tour, featuring special guest B.o.B.

The upcoming tour gives fans the opportunity to see three Platinum-selling acts for the price of one, each responsible for some of the most enduring hits of the blog era.

Spanning 19 dates, the Back To Basics Tour criss-crosses the nation, kicking off in Cleveland on September 10th, making its way through markets like Denver, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and Boston before its finale in Florida on October 25th.

"Back To Basics Tour" Dates:

September 10th - Cleveland, OH (Jacobs Pavilion)

September 11th - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE Outdoors)

September 17th - Denver, CO (Mission Ballroom)

September 18th - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)

September 19th - Ruidoso, NM (Jacks Backstage)

September 23rd - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)

September 24th - Omaha, NE (Steelhouse Omaha)

September 26th - Columbus, OH (KEMBA Live! Outdoors) **Without B.o.B

September 27th - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

September 30th - Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Centre)

October 1st - San Antonio, TX (The Espee)

October 2nd - Lemoore, CA (Tachi Palace Casino Resort)

October 3rd - Henderson, NV (M Resort Pool)

October 10th - Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Resort Casino)

October 11th - Boston, MA (Citizens House of Blues Boston)

October 14th - Waukee, IA (Vibrant Music Hall)

October 15th - La Crosse, WI (La Crosse Center)

October 24th - Apopka, FL (Apopka Amphitheater)

October 25th - Pinellas Park, FL (England Brothers Park)

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