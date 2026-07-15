Orbital To Release Legendary 1994 Glastonbury Performance

(HRPR) Orbital are set to reopen a defining chapter in electronic music history with the first-ever official release of their now-legendary Glastonbury 1994 performance.

Available on September 25 via London Records, this definitive document of a landmark show captures the exact moment electronic music proved it could command the main stage alongside rock's biggest acts.

Originally broadcast by the BBC to a generation discovering electronic music in real time, Orbital's Glastonbury '94 set became a watershed moment for both the band and UK dance culture. Just six years after the Second Summer of Love and at a time when rave culture was still viewed by many as a fringe movement, Orbital brought electronic music out of the clubs and onto one of the world's most prestigious festival stages. Their performance demonstrated that two musicians armed with synthesisers, sequencers and samplers could hold tens of thousands of people spellbound with the same emotional weight and intensity as any traditional live band.

Orbital's Phil Hartnoll says: "All I remember is the energy from the crowd, this love.... oozing out, like it was vibrating from them. It was just an amazing feeling."

Paul Hartnoll adds: "At the time, you were either an indie kid or you were a raver, but they came and saw our set and the penny dropped. It made that connection between indie music and dance music."

With their now-iconic head torches, relentless energy and cinematic arrangements, Paul and Phil Hartnoll challenged perceptions of what a live electronic performance could be. The set helped redefine Glastonbury's relationship with dance music, paving the way for generations of electronic artists to appear on the festival's biggest stages. More than three decades later, it remains one of the most celebrated and influential live performances in British electronic music history.

While the performance has circulated as a fan favourite online for decades, this official release features audio meticulously restored and remastered from the original desk tapes by Mark Ayres. With remarkable clarity and depth, the recording transports listeners back to that summer evening in 1994. This is more than an archive release; it is the definitive restoration of a pivotal cultural moment that helped change the landscape of UK electronic music forever.

The complete performance will be available on September 25 across multiple physical formats: yellow & blue double colour vinyl, double black vinyl, CD and digitally on all platforms. Pre-order/save here.

The release features the entire set - tracklisting as follows:

1. Forever

2. Sad But True

3. Impact

4. Remind

5. Walk Now 8.00

6. Are We Here? (Part 1)

7. Are We Here? (Part 2)

8. Attached

9. Chime

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