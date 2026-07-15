Stream Olivia Prado's New Single 'Up n Down'

(Tallulah) Los Angeles-based pop-R&B artist Olivia Prado releases her new single, "Up n Down," the latest preview of her forthcoming EP, Dirty In The Sand, due out August 26. Warm, magnetic, and impossible not to move to, the track captures the effortless confidence and playful femininity at the heart of Prado's artistry.

"This song was inspired by movement, dance, and groove," Prado shares. "I actually wrote it while dancing around my apartment. I wanted to create something that makes you feel confident and empowered without trying too hard. To me, it feels cool, stylish, and unapologetically feminine."

Originally from California's Bay Area and now based in Los Angeles, Prado blends the nostalgia of early-2000s pop with the intimacy and groove of contemporary R&B, creating music that feels both familiar and entirely her own. Influenced by icons like Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, and Britney Spears, as well as modern artists like Erika de Casier and Oklou, her music celebrates confidence, womanhood, joy, and self-expression.

A lifelong performer, Prado began singing, dancing, and acting in musical theater at just five years old before writing her first songs at age ten. After a transformative year abroad in Sydney during college, coupled with the loss of her father, Prado gained a new perspective that inspired her to fully commit to the music career she'd always dreamed of. Over the past seven years, she has built her career entirely independently, handling every aspect from songwriting and creative direction to release stategy, marketing, and visuals.

Following her 2024 debut album, Liv Laugh Love, Prado returns with her new EP, Dirty In The Sand, out August 26. Featuring previously her released single "Temptation" and latest offering "Up n Down," the project explores the highs and complexities of love, intimacy, and self-discovery through Prado's signature pop-R&B lens.

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