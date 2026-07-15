Suede Expand and Remaster 'Coming Up' For 30th Anniversary

(DawBell) Suede have announced details of the 30th anniversary release of Coming Up. Due on 25th September via Demon Music, fans can look forward to Suede's essential third album newly mastered and presented across a range of formats including lovingly restored artwork and bonus tracks from the Coming Up era.

Coming Up was originally released on September 2nd 1996 and received wide critical acclaim as well as the band's second Mercury Prize nomination. Featuring five UK top 10 singles in Trash, Beautiful Ones, Saturday Night, Lazy and Filmstar - all still staples of the band's live sets today - the album also marked the first time 18 year old Richard Oakes recorded an album with Suede after joining the band on the release of Dog Man Star in 1994. Written in part during the Dog Man Star tour and produced alongside long term collaborator, Ed Buller, Coming Up is regarded by critics and fans as Suede's pop album: a brash and glamorous chart-topper, a skinny stack-heeled stomper, packed with anthemic hits that sound as fresh now as they did on their first release.

Coming Up was the sound of a band shredding the past, reinventing their sound and showing the world just how influential and exceptional this new songwriting team would prove to be. Pop songs suffused in Suede's aesthetic and musicianship, Coming Up invited a new audience to enjoy the brilliance of the band whilst also speaking to the outsiders of UK counter culture. "Melody is a way to burrow into people's brains. You need an ear worm, and then you can corrupt people," says Neil Colding. "And that was always part of what Brett was trying to do. He's trying to poison the mainstream."

Reflecting on Coming Up 30, guitarist Richard Oakes said: "You're at your most creative in a band if you've got something to kick against and Coming Up was us doing that. It was like, "No, we're not done. Just you watch."

Today's announcement also sees the release of the rare recording of "Beautiful Ones (Radio 1 Evening Session 29th August 1996)" performed live at the BBC for Mark Radcliffe's show. The original video for "Beautiful Ones" has also been remastered and newly released to celebrate the announcement.

The newly mastered Coming Up 30 will be released on half-speed black vinyl, as an indies exclusive Pink and Blue blended coloured vinyl, 5CD deluxe box set and digitally. The 5CD will include brand new 2026 Steven Wilson stereo mixes, as well as all the b-sides across the original single formats, plus 'Shipbuilding' and Coming Up Live at the BBC. Atmos and 5.1 stereo mixes of the Steven Wilson mixes will be available on Blu-Ray Audio via Super Deluxe Edition, who also have an exclusive edition of the 2026 Steven Wilson Stereo Mix on Green & Yellow blended coloured vinyl. The digital will include all 5CD's PLUS 2026 instrumental mixes. The Steven Wilson Atmos mixes will also be available via Apple's Spatial Audio.

Art and design for Coming Up 30 has lovingly been restored from the original artwork files by the original design team in collaboration with Peter Saville and photographer Nick Knight. The release also includes new sleeve notes by acclaimed music journalist and biographer, Miranda Sawyer.

The Coming Up 30 12" singles collection will be released into 2027, beginning with the 30th anniversary pressing of 'Trash' on 14th August, available to pre-order now from here.

Coming Up 30 follows the release of Antidepressants: Expanded - the new edition of Suede's critically acclaimed 10th studio album. After debuting at #2 in the Official UK Albums Chart and receiving top tier recognition from critics, named as an essential album of 2025, Suede began 2026 with a sold out UK and European headline tour, where the Observer confirmed Suede's live show exudes "an infectious, age-defying energy and vulnerability... a band wearing their bleeding heart on their sleeve". In October the band will undertake a major co-headline UK arena tour with Manic Street Preachers. Taking in some of the UK's biggest cities and venues, the dates begin at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 28th October, with two nights at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on 3rd and 4th November, London's O2 Arena on 6th November, concluding at Bournemouth International Centre on 12th November.

2026 CO-HEADLINE UK ARENA TOUR

Wednesday 28 October Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 30 October Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Saturday 31 October Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 03 November Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wednesday 04 November Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 06 November London The O2

Saturday 07 November Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 11 November Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 12 November Bournemouth International Centre

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