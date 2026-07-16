Daine Streams 'Love Love (Love Love)' To Announce New Album

(Orienteer) daine returns to announce their debut album In Endless Awe & Agony, due November 6th via Pack. Records. Raw, self-aware, and emotionally expansive, the album finds daine pushing beyond a maximalist pop sound while embracing a broader, more ambitious artistic vision. Structured around a Jungian individuation arc, In Endless Awe & Agony traces the process of confronting the self, grappling with identity, desire, fear, and transformation.

Alongside the album announcement, daine shares new single "love love (love love)," a candid meditation on the tension between self-isolation and the longing for connection. The track captures the quiet spiral of depression and the impulse to retreat while struggling to maintain an appearance that everything is okay. On the chorus, daine sings, "lay low, then wonder where your friends go again // maybe you could stay close and give yourself another whirl," offering a moment of hard-won compassion amid the song's unraveling.

The album announcement follows their new single "PQC" that received early praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Stereogum as well as The FADER who described the track as, "Catchy as a children's tune and as dancey as any electroclash banger." The single was followed by a Bassvictim Edit of the song that stripped back the dance elements allowing daine's vocals to take up the full space.

daine has spent over half a decade exploring a diverse, but distinct sonic palette experimenting with their vocal delivery and refining their craft as a songwriter. The journey toward In Endless Awe & Agony emerged from one of the most difficult periods of their life, marked by the loss of their grandmother, the end of their longest relationship to date, and time spent in a psychiatric ward. In the year that followed, daine slowly began to reemerge - returning to the stage, releasing the EP i want the light to swallow me whole, and intentionally making space for joy again. That gradual movement from survival toward renewal became a defining thread woven throughout the album.

The result is a body of work that is both cerebral and deeply affecting with introspective sounds that shimmer and soar, inviting listeners to reflect on life's biggest questions without ever sacrificing emotional connection. The record moves away from heavier digital processing and toward something more exposed and human. The album is also the first time daine sings without autotune, which adds another layer of immediacy to the music.

daine is currently on tour with Ninajirachi and Lucy Bedroque performing across Australia. The tour began in Sydney and will be continuing on to Melbourne later this week. daine will also be performing at Pitchfork London and Pitchfork Paris this fall. The upcoming dates follow a European support run with yeule and collaborations spanning Oli Sykes (Bring Me The Horizon), Ericdoa, 100 gecs and Kreayshawn. Along the way, daine has earned support from artists including Beabadoobee, Charli XCX, underscores, and Wisp.

Tracklisting:

Silly Little Animal / Go!

White Collar

Product of Profit (P.O.P.)

Wishing Well

God Figure

PQC

I Used To Kill (ft. aldn)

Love Love (Love Love)

(I Want You In) Dakota

Supervillain

Spider-man

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