Madison Beer's 'Locket Deluxe' Coming To Vinyl

(Epic) Madison Beer announces the vinyl edition of locket deluxe, the expanded version of her beloved third full-length album, arriving October 2. She shared the news on the Madison Beer HQ Instagram account. Pre-sale begins tomorrow Friday, July 17, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Beer is also giving fans everywhere a chance to pick up exclusive merch from her recently completed the locket tour 2026 including the Silver Locket Necklace and Locket Tour Prize Ribbon, plus hair clips, sleep masks, keychains, totes, posters, sweatshirts, and T-shirts. Her U.S. and UK stores will also have distinct merch bundles.

Collecting locket's original 11 songs alongside the four new tracks added in May, the locket deluxe physical vinyl release will arrive pressed on a single black LP, underscoring the narrative that runs through the 15 songs. Even before the set's digital release, fans were demanding and, in some cases, even designing their own vinyl versions of the deeply personal album.

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