Santos Bravos Premiered 'VELOCIDADE' Performance Video At Campo Marte Fest

(PPM) Last night, HYBE Latin America's global Latin pop group Santos Bravos debuted a special performance video for their single "VELOCIDADE" live during their set at Campo Marte Fest as part of Mexico City's FIFA Fan Festival celebration.
The premiere of the "VELOCIDADE" Special Performance Video generated massive excitement among fans at Campo Marte Fest, where more than 6,000 attendees packed the venue.
The "VELOCIDADE" Special Performance Video celebrates the cultural diversity, pride, and energy that defines SANTOS BRAVOS' identity. Inspired by the rhythm and spirit of Latin music, the video highlights the members' individuality through powerful choreography and dynamic visuals that represent the group's mission to connect Latin culture with global audiences. Watch the "VELOCIDADE" Special Performance Video below:
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